One suspect was snared by a police dog after trying to hide underneath a mattress.

Police were called to reports of a burglary in progress in Stanton Road, in Sandiacre, in the early hours of the morning.

Attending the scene alongside officers was police dog Akira who sprung into action despite it being 2.15am.

PD Akira snared the suspect under a mattress

Cops from Erewash Police were able to apprehend three suspects whilst PD Akira located a man, in his 20s, attempting to evade arrest by hiding under a mattress.

In total four people were arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in police custody.

Those arrested were two men in their 20s – one from the Ilkeston area and one from the Nottingham area –, a man in his 30s and of no fixed abode, and a woman in her 30s from the Ilkeston area.