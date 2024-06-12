Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers have seized a suspected banned breed of dog in Derbyshire – following a fatal attack on another dog.

A dog has been seized by officers from Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team, after killing another dog at Pleasley Pit.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Following an incident whereby a dog was fatally injured by another dog on Pleasley Pit, officers at Shirebrook SNT have executed a warrant today and seized a dog under Section 5 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1999.

“The dog will now be assessed by dog experts to determine the breed of the dog as it is a suspected banned breed.

The dog was seized by SNT officers following the attack.