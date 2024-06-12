Suspected banned breed of dog seized by police – after another dog dies following attack in Derbyshire

By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Jun 2024, 09:25 BST
Officers have seized a suspected banned breed of dog in Derbyshire – following a fatal attack on another dog.

A dog has been seized by officers from Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team, after killing another dog at Pleasley Pit.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Following an incident whereby a dog was fatally injured by another dog on Pleasley Pit, officers at Shirebrook SNT have executed a warrant today and seized a dog under Section 5 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1999.

“The dog will now be assessed by dog experts to determine the breed of the dog as it is a suspected banned breed.

The dog was seized by SNT officers following the attack.

“Our investigations are ongoing. We would like to thank our Dog Section and Dog Warden for their assistance today.”