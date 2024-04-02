Stunned police stop car stuffed full of cannabis plants near Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around 100 illegal plants were crammed into the boot of the hatchback which was seized by police following a burglary in Stapleford, Notts. The front door of a house in Ryecroft Street was found wide open when officers arrived at around 2.40am this morning. A search resulted in large quantities of cannabis plants growing across multiple rooms.

Bags full of cropped cannabis plants were also found, while the electrics had been bypassed to power the grows. Within ten minutes, police tracked down a car travelling north on the M1 and brought it to a stop at Junction 29, near Chesterfield. Around 100 cropped cannabis plants were subsequently found packed into bags at the back of the car, along with two axes.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, burglary, and possessing an offensive weapon in public. Inspector Mike Ebbins, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great example of our policing colleagues working in tandem to get a positive result – all within a few minutes of us being called.

