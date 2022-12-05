Street drinker hit with £100 fine in Derbyshire town crackdown
A street drinker was fined £100 during a police operation to tackle anti-social behaviour in Shirebrook and Langwith.
Officers from Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook neighbourhood team were joined by officers from the force’s suspect management and reduction team in carrying out patrols in the area.
A neighbourhood team spokesman said, following the operation on the evening of Saturday, December 3: “It resulted in issuing two community protection warnings for anti-social behaviour – this carries conditions that will need to be adhered to in order to prevent reoccurring behaviour.
“We also issued a fixed penalty notice for breaching the public spaces protection order. This meant that drinking in the street came at a cost of £100.
Most Popular
“Previous weeks have seen us issue a number of fixed penalty notices for urinating in a public place – that's one expensive wee.
“Anti-social behaviour comes at a detrimental effect to not only the community, but to individuals. That’s why we aim to tackle it.”
To contact the police, call 101.