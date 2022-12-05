News you can trust since 1855
Street drinker hit with £100 fine in Derbyshire town crackdown

A street drinker was fined £100 during a police operation to tackle anti-social behaviour in Shirebrook and Langwith.

By Jon Ball
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers from Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook neighbourhood team were joined by officers from the force’s suspect management and reduction team in carrying out patrols in the area.

A neighbourhood team spokesman said, following the operation on the evening of Saturday, December 3: “It resulted in issuing two community protection warnings for anti-social behaviour – this carries conditions that will need to be adhered to in order to prevent reoccurring behaviour.

“We also issued a fixed penalty notice for breaching the public spaces protection order. This meant that drinking in the street came at a cost of £100.

Market Place, Shirebrook.

“Previous weeks have seen us issue a number of fixed penalty notices for urinating in a public place – that's one expensive wee.

“Anti-social behaviour comes at a detrimental effect to not only the community, but to individuals. That’s why we aim to tackle it.”

To contact the police, call 101.

Alternatively, send a private message to the force’s Facebook page; send a direct message to the force contact centre, via Twitter, @derpolcontact; or use the force’s online contact form.