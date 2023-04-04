Stolen van races police and hides in cul-de-sac in Derbyshire village - before being seized
The driver of the stolen van tried racing police in a hope of escape but was stopped by officers in a cul-de-sac.
While on routine patrol on Monday, April 3, officers from Killamarsh SNT spotted a black van driving eractically.
They turned around to stop the driver to advise them about their manner of driving, but the vehicle made off at speed after noticing the officers.
The driver tried to hide from police in a cul-de-sac in Killamarsh, but the vehicle was quickly located and stopped.
Officers found the van was on cloned plates and was stolen from Mansfield a few days earlier.
The vehicle was seized at the scene.