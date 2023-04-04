News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight
2 minutes ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
1 hour ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
1 hour ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
1 hour ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
2 hours ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court

Stolen van races police and hides in cul-de-sac in Derbyshire village - before being seized

The driver of the stolen van tried racing police in a hope of escape but was stopped by officers in a cul-de-sac.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 13:20 BST

While on routine patrol on Monday, April 3, officers from Killamarsh SNT spotted a black van driving eractically.

They turned around to stop the driver to advise them about their manner of driving, but the vehicle made off at speed after noticing the officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver tried to hide from police in a cul-de-sac in Killamarsh, but the vehicle was quickly located and stopped.

Officers from Killamarsh SNT spotted a black van driving eractically. They turned around to stop the driver, but the vehicle made off at speed after noticing the officers.Officers from Killamarsh SNT spotted a black van driving eractically. They turned around to stop the driver, but the vehicle made off at speed after noticing the officers.
Officers from Killamarsh SNT spotted a black van driving eractically. They turned around to stop the driver, but the vehicle made off at speed after noticing the officers.
Most Popular

Officers found the van was on cloned plates and was stolen from Mansfield a few days earlier.

The vehicle was seized at the scene.