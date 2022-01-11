Stolen Range Rover stopped by armed police in North Derbyshire
Armed police in North Derbyshire stopped a stolen Range Rover as part of a joint operation this morning.
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 1:57 pm
At around 1am today, officers from the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit and Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit located a stolen Range Rover in Dronfield.
The vehicle was hit with a stinger before any pursuit could begin. The driver was arrested and the vehicle was recovered.
A Derbyshire RPU spokesperson said: “We do love it when a plan comes together. This stolen Range Rover had given our day crews the slip but with some determination and teamwork with Derbyshire ARU and North East Derbyshire Response, it was located and stung prior to any pursuit.”