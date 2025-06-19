Stolen motorbike recovered by officers after police chase through Derbyshire

A stolen motorbike was seized following a police chase through Derbyshire – after its rider failed to stop for the police.

Officers from the Heanor and Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood Team spotted a suspicious motorbike in Langley Mill – which they were forced to chase after its rider failed to stop.

A team spokesperson said: “The rider and pillion passenger then fled the bike and ran through the gardens.

“The motorbike was identified as stolen from a robbery in Horsley Woodhouse last month. It’s been recovered for forensic examination before being returned to its rightful owner. Several people are still under investigation in connection with the incident.”

This is the bike that was recovered by officers.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25000297765:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.