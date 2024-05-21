Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A large quantity of drugs have been seized as four simultaneous drugs warrants were carried out in Creswell.

Four simultaneous drug warrants were carried out in Creswell on Friday, May 17. Several police vehicles were seen in the area as officers from several departments assisted Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT.

Four addresses were searched and a large quantity of drugs was seized – alongside an imitation firearm and a large hunting style knife. Two stolen vehicles were also recovered, including a caravan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several people were arrested and interviewed in relation to the warrants.