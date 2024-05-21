Stolen caravan, hunting knife and large quantity of drugs seized and several people arrested – as raid carried out in Derbyshire village
Four simultaneous drug warrants were carried out in Creswell on Friday, May 17. Several police vehicles were seen in the area as officers from several departments assisted Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT.
Four addresses were searched and a large quantity of drugs was seized – alongside an imitation firearm and a large hunting style knife. Two stolen vehicles were also recovered, including a caravan.
Several people were arrested and interviewed in relation to the warrants.
A spokesperson for Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT said: “Updates around this matter will be passed in due course, however at this moment in time the investigation and enquiries will continue.”