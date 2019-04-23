Stolen car was used in shop ram raid in Riddings

Police officers in Amber Valley are appealing for information after a burglary and ram raid in Riddings.

A black Mini Cooper was taken during a burglary at a house on Shaw Street, Riddings, at around 4.20am on Sunday, April 21.

The next morning (April 22), at around 4.40am, the car was involved in a ram raid at the Nisa store on Greenhill Lane.

The car was driven into the front of the shop, causing substantial damage. Two men, who are thought to have been wearing balaclavas and dark clothing, then gained entry to the store, removing quantities of alcohol and cigarettes.

The Mini was found abandoned at Riddings Park a short time later.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a black Mini Cooper, with a white roof, around the Riddings area on either Sunday or Monday morning. They would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area during the times of the burglary and ram raid.

If you are able to assist, please contact the police using one of our non-emergency contact methods, quoting reference number 19*203064.

