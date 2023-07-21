News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Stockport man charged in connection with Bakewell shed burglary

A man is due to appear in court in connection with a shed burglary.
By Oliver McManus
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read

Daniel Lloyd, of Nottingham Avenue in Brinnington, Stockport, has been charged with handling stolen goods.

He was arrested on Tuesday, June 20 in connection with an investigation into a shed burglary in Bakewell earlier this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was subsequently charged in relation to the offence and was remanded into custody following a court hearing last month.

He will appear before Manchester Magistrates' CourtHe will appear before Manchester Magistrates' Court
He will appear before Manchester Magistrates' Court
Most Popular

Lloyd will next appear before Manchester City Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 25 where he will enter pleas.