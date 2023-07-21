Stockport man charged in connection with Bakewell shed burglary
A man is due to appear in court in connection with a shed burglary.
By Oliver McManus
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read
Daniel Lloyd, of Nottingham Avenue in Brinnington, Stockport, has been charged with handling stolen goods.
He was arrested on Tuesday, June 20 in connection with an investigation into a shed burglary in Bakewell earlier this year.
He was subsequently charged in relation to the offence and was remanded into custody following a court hearing last month.
Lloyd will next appear before Manchester City Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 25 where he will enter pleas.