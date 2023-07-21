Daniel Lloyd, of Nottingham Avenue in Brinnington, Stockport, has been charged with handling stolen goods.

He was arrested on Tuesday, June 20 in connection with an investigation into a shed burglary in Bakewell earlier this year.

He was subsequently charged in relation to the offence and was remanded into custody following a court hearing last month.

He will appear before Manchester Magistrates' Court