Police have launched an investigation after a stallholder was assaulted during an attempted robbery in Derbyshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 1.30pm at Long Eaton’s Market Place on Tuesday, September 3 – when two motorcyclists approached a ‘cash for gold’ stall.

The pillion passenger got off the bike and there was an altercation with the stallholder, which resulted in him being assaulted. The motorcyclists then made off empty-handed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are described as both wearing helmets and being dressed in black clothing, carrying a yellow JD Sports bag.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.

They motorcyclists are believed to have been travelling on a grey and black Yamaha FZ8 with blue front forks and a blue cylinder head cover.

Although this incident hasn’t been formally linked to a robbery in Upper Parliament Street, Nottingham, shortly before 1.50pm yesterday, detectives are investigating the circumstances of the two incidents – given that the descriptions of those involved are similar.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery in Long Eaton and who has dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage of those involved is asked to contact Derbyshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers would also like to hear from anyone, with dashcam installed, who was travelling on Western Boulevard, Beechdale, in Nottinghamshire yesterday – shortly after 1.15pm – as we believe a motorbike of a similar description was being ridden in the area.

You can contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*525846:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.