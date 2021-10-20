Speeding drivers, thieves and thugs: North Derbyshire people before the courts

Marta Izdebska-Grayson, 41, of Garden Crescent, South Normanton: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed one-year community order with 16 rehabilitation activity days and 120 hours unpaid work. Made to pay £400 compensation, £95 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.

Lewis Coxhead, 24, of Valley View Road, Alfreton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour - namely 122 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Ian Dunkley, 57, of Station Road, Hollingwood, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Case adjourned.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Matthew Allen, 40, of Nicholas Street, Hasland, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving without a licence and uninsured. Fined £770, made to pay £77 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.

Alison Thompson, 47, of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh: Guilty of two counts of assaulting a police officer and committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed five-year criminal behaviour order and 26 rehabilitation activity days. Fined £50, made to pay £128 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Aiden Tracey, of Rangewood Road, South Normanton: Guilty of failing to provide information about the ownership, management and use of land to Bolsover Council. Fined £660, made to pay £202 court costs and £66 victim surcharge.

James Allan, 34, of Lightwood Road, Marsh Lane: Guilty of assault and committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Jailed for 36 weeks due to seriousness of offence. Handed seven-year restraining order. Made to pay £128 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Michael Clarke, 44, of Wilson Close, Danesmoor: Guilty of failing to comply with post-prison release supervision requirements. Fined £50 and made to pay £60 court costs.

Dean Harvey, 37, of Chavery Road, Clay Cross: Guilty of trying to steal a shopping trolley full of goods worth £119.76 belonging to Tesco Extra and stealing a shopping trolley full of goods of an unknown value belonging to Tesco Extra. Discharged conditionally for two years, made to pay £22 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Murat Aksunger, 42, of Birchwood Lane, Somercotes: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 54mph. Fined £346, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Daniel Cartawick, 35, of Rotherham Road, Clowne: Guilty of driving without a licence, not properly displaying a registration plate and with badly-maintained indicator or brake lights. Fined £220, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Anthony Mellors, 49, of Rosewood Close, Dunston, Chesterfield: Guilty of harassment. Handed one-year community order and three-year restraining order. Fined £50, made to pay £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.