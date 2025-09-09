Armaan Afsar, of Malham Road, Derby, was jailed for 10 years. He was also banned from driving for eight years and eight months and must pass an extended test before driving again.

A speeding driver who ploughed into and killed a young mum crossing the road has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armaan Afsar’s Volkswagen Golf was seen on CCTV travelling at between 59 and 62 mph, double the 30mph speed limit, just 135 metres before the collision, which happened in the early hours of February 13, 2022.

Joanna Cieszynska was crossing the road in Douglas Street, Derby to get to a waiting taxi, when she was hit by the VW Golf as it went to overtake the taxi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 35-year-old suffered catastrophic injuries and was taken to hospital but died eight months later on October 7, 2022.

In a victim impact statement, a friend of Joanna’s said: “I wish Joanna was still alive, raising her children, living her life.

“But because of one person’s reckless and dangerous driving, all of that was taken away.

“Joanna has two boys, who were aged 11 and 13 at the time she was killed. She was raising them on her own after their father had already tragically passed away years earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was a loving, hardworking single mother who gave everything she had to her children. Despite life’s challenges, she did everything possible to give them the best life she could. She worked hard, she cared deeply and she was determined to see her children grow up safe and happy. But that future was stolen.

“The offender drove at more than twice the speed limit, at motorway speeds, through the city. That is not just careless – it is deadly.

“Joanna was hit with such force that she was thrown a huge distance down the road. She suffered horrific injuries.

“Somehow, she clung to life for months. We all prayed and hoped for a miracle, but in the end after fighting for eight months, she could not survive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was not an accident in the true sense of the word. This was the result of a conscious choice to drive at dangerous speeds in a place where families, children and everyday people go about their lives.

“The offender’s actions didn’t just take Joanna’s life – they shattered the lives of her children, her family, her friends and her community.”

Afsar was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with causing death by dangerous driving. He denied the charge but changed his plea to guilty midway through a trial at Derby Crown Court last month (August 2025).

The 27-year-old, of Malham Road, Derby, appeared at the same court for sentencing on Monday 8 September when he was jailed for 10 years. He was also banned from driving for eight years and eight months and must pass an extended test before driving again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Dan Booth, who led the investigation, said: “This terrible case led to the death of a young woman, leaving her children without a parent as their father had tragically died some years earlier.

“Armaan Afsar drove at more than double the speed limit in a residential area. His actions were dangerous and selfish and this collision was entirely avoidable.

“Whilst I am pleased that Afsar has finally accepted what he has done, his initial not guilty plea meant that Joanna’s children, family and friends had to endure two years of turmoil, waiting for the trial to take place.

“Now he has admitted what he has done we finally have some justice for Joanna and while no sentence will ever bring her back, I hope today’s result brings some comfort to all of those who knew and loved her.”