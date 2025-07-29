Derbyshire police issued more than 73,000 Notices of Intended Prosecution (NOIPs) for speeding in just one year.

New data gathered by Legal Expert, a personal injury solicitors firm, reveals that the force told 73,560 people that they broke the speed limit in the year ending March 2025.

With the fixed penalty for speeding being worth £100, that means a whopping £7,356,000 worth of potential penalties were racked up across Derbyshire in 2024/25.

On top of the penalty, speeding drivers get three points added to their license as a minimum – while reaching 12 points within three years means disqualification from driving.

The data have also revealed the five worst offenders in Derbyshire – with four of them blasting past roadworks on the M1 between August and December last year, when the motorway’s speed limit was lowered to 50mph.

Three more people broke the 120mph mark, putting them well above double the 50mph limit imposed due to the works.

The worst speeding offence in Derbyshire was recorded at the A52 in June 2024 when a driver was clocked at a staggering 138mph – 88mph above the speed limit.

Legal Expert has received data from more than 25 police forces around the UK, and only two reported worse offences.

