Speeding Derbyshire driver jailed over head-on crash which left two people with serious injuries

A speeding driver who caused a head-on Derbyshire crash which left two people with serious injuries has been jailed.

Witnesses described seeing a Mercedes being driven by John Wilds travelling at between 70mph and 80mph just before the collision, which occurred in Dinting Road, Glossop.

His car was seen overtaking traffic on a road with solid white lines and on blind bends.

As he approached a set of temporary traffic lights, he overtook several stationary cars while the lights were on red and collided head-on with an oncoming Renault Scenic.

The force of the collision sent the Renault into the air before it landed on its side.

The driver and passenger were both trapped in the car and had to be cut free by the fire service.

They were taken to hospital with the driver needing emergency surgery and a long stay in hospital. The passenger also suffered a number of injuries and was in hospital for five days.

Wilds was uninjured in the collision, which occurred on 4 December 2023, and was arrested.

The 38-year-old, of Hurst Crescent, Glossop, was subsequently charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He admitted the charges and appeared at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court for sentencing, where he was jailed for four years. He was also banned from driving for six years and must take an extended retest at the end of his disqualification.

PC Lisa Callaghan, who led the investigation, said: “Wilds’ driving on this day fell well below the standard expected and was not only reckless but incredibly dangerous.

“Within just a few minutes of this crash happening, children began making their way home from a nearby school so his appalling driving could have had even greater consequences.

“His actions left two people seriously injured and they will have to deal with the trauma caused by this incident for many years to come.

“This sentence reflects the seriousness of his actions that day as well as the impact on the victims involved. Dangerous driving puts lives at risk and will be dealt with robustly.

“I’m pleased with this sentence and hope it will bring some closure for the victims as well as making the local community feel a little safer knowing Wilds has been taken off the roads for some time to come.”