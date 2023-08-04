Special thanks to witness as two men arrested after power tools stolen from Derbyshire council building

The items were found to have been stolen from the Arc District Council building and the men were arrested.

Following the incident, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: “Special thanks to a vigilant witness in Clowne who reported suspicious activity and a prompt response from Derbyshire Rural Crime Team. Great result for the team and excellent response from Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT and Killamarsh and Eckington Police SNT.”