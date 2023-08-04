Special thanks to witness as two men arrested after power tools stolen from Derbyshire council building
Two men were found with stolen power tools – taken from a burglary at a council building.
The items were found to have been stolen from the Arc District Council building and the men were arrested.
Following the incident, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: “Special thanks to a vigilant witness in Clowne who reported suspicious activity and a prompt response from Derbyshire Rural Crime Team. Great result for the team and excellent response from Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT and Killamarsh and Eckington Police SNT.”