Special thanks to witness as two men arrested after power tools stolen from Derbyshire council building

Two men were found with stolen power tools – taken from a burglary at a council building.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST
Two suspects were found in possession of stolen power tools and arrested in connection with a recent burglary from the Arc District Council building.

The items were found to have been stolen from the Arc District Council building and the men were arrested.

Following the incident, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: “Special thanks to a vigilant witness in Clowne who reported suspicious activity and a prompt response from Derbyshire Rural Crime Team. Great result for the team and excellent response from Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT and Killamarsh and Eckington Police SNT.”