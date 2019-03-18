South Normanton girls ‘threatened with baseball bat’ by man in a van

Residents in South Normanton have been urged to be vigilant after a baseball bat-wielding man “threatened young girls” near a school.

In a post on the Spotted South Normanton Facebook page residents were warned that the man, who was driving around in a van, had “grabbed one of the girls and pushed her to the floor and said to her do ‘you want to play a game’.”

South Street, South Normanton, near Brigg Infant School.

The van allegedly had GAS written on it had been following the girls in the area surrounding Brigg Infant School on South Street, South Normanton.

Posting on Facebook, Samantha Stomparella Mann said: “Just a heads up my friend’s daughter was out with her friends tonight, she’s 14,and a transit van with GAS written on it had been following them.

“Not long after a man has chased her and her friend with a baseball bat on or near the park behind the Brigg school.

“He grabbed one of the girls and pushed her to the floor and said to her ‘do you want to play a game’ - holding the bat to her.

“A younger lad has then confronted the man and hit him so the girl could get away, the man then hit the lad.

“Police are involved and the girls have been taken home safe. Please keep your eyes peeled.”

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police confirmed officers had attended the scene.

A statement on the Alfreton Police page said: “We were on scene at the park within minutes as it was on our patrol strategy.

“No phone calls were made regarding this incident but we came across it as we were conducting proactive Anti Social Behaviour patrols in the area.

“We are fully aware of what has taken place and we are currently investigating the incident.”