Sloshed Chesterfield lout trashed complete stranger’s car with stones from drive, court heard

A drunk vandal who caused over £400 damage to a woman’s car hurling stones at it from her driveway told a court the offence “boiled down” to “too much alcohol really”.
By Ben McVay
Published 17th Jul 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 14:33 BST

Steven Allen’s victim was at home when she saw the defendant “picking up stones on her driveway and throwing them at her car”, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

Prosecutor Teresa Simms said the woman – who Allen did not know at all - heard a “loud smash” as some of the objects landed on her house on South Street North, New Whittington.

Speaking about the incident on July 6 last year, she said: “As she looked out of the window she could see a glass bottle at the front of her car – it had caused damage to her vehicle.

Steve Allen’s victim was at home when she saw the defendant “picking up stones on her driveway and throwing them at her car”Steve Allen’s victim was at home when she saw the defendant “picking up stones on her driveway and throwing them at her car”
"She called her brother who recognised the defendant and he was arrested.”

Magistrates heard Allen caused £462.40 damage to the car.

The defendant, who had no legal representation, told magistrates: “It was just too much alcohol really – that’s what it boils down to really.”

Allen, of High Street, Old Whittington, admitted criminal damage.

He was handed a 40 fine, a £16 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and ordered to pay £462 in compensation.