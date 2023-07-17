Steven Allen’s victim was at home when she saw the defendant “picking up stones on her driveway and throwing them at her car”, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

Prosecutor Teresa Simms said the woman – who Allen did not know at all - heard a “loud smash” as some of the objects landed on her house on South Street North, New Whittington.

Speaking about the incident on July 6 last year, she said: “As she looked out of the window she could see a glass bottle at the front of her car – it had caused damage to her vehicle.

"She called her brother who recognised the defendant and he was arrested.”

Magistrates heard Allen caused £462.40 damage to the car.

The defendant, who had no legal representation, told magistrates: “It was just too much alcohol really – that’s what it boils down to really.”

Allen, of High Street, Old Whittington, admitted criminal damage.

