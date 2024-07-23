Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six teenagers have been arrested and released on bail, following a street fight in Derbyshire.

The incident occurred at 3pm on Sunday (21 July) in Pear Tree Road, in Normanton, close to the junction of Crewe Street, with witnesses telling police that a group of teenagers were fighting. It was initially thought that an unknown teenager had been stabbed during the altercation, but following further enquiries detectives have concluded that the victim was in fact one of those arrested.

Detective Inspector, Darren Rumbelow said: “Following the arrest of these six individuals one was found to have superficial injuries and having reviewed all evidence including video footage from the scene we are satisfied that no serious injuries have been caused.

"We are confident that the six people arrested, were the main people involved in the incident. Enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal for any further witnesses to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force with reference 24*432567 via: Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101.