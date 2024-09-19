Silent Crime: Are unreported crimes and offences not being investigated a big issue in Derbyshire?

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 19th Sep 2024, 11:31 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2024, 11:32 BST
Crime is an issue that occurs almost anywhere people live, but the types of crimes occurring near your home may be different to what is happening elsewhere in the UK. That’s why we're launching a campaign to look at crime in Derbyshire in greater scope.

Strain on police services and changes in priorities set by these forces could mean that lots of ‘low level’ crime is now going unreported or not being investigated thoroughly. You may feel there has been a change here compared to the past.

Perhaps you yourself have been a victim or witness of a crime you felt you could not report. Or you may know someone who chose to do this. Crime could even be a reason why you feel increasingly unsafe in the area surrounding your home.

That’s why we want to know what you make of crime in Derbyshire. To do this, we’re asking you to fill in this survey on crime in Derbyshire so we can include the experiences of residents like you.

We want to hear your experiences of crime and the justice system in DerbyshireWe want to hear your experiences of crime and the justice system in Derbyshire
The aim here is to compile a dossier of evidence - both data and stories - and present these to the Prime Minister.

You can choose to add your contact details if you wish for one of our reporters to follow up by reaching out, or you can keep your responses anonymous. Either way, we want to know your thoughts on local crime.

Help us better inform those in government about your experience living with crime in Derbyshire