Pelham Oates, aged 35, targeted the same Alfreton Co-op store six times between August and September – making off with steaks primarily, but also laundry detergent.

While in July he targeted a B&M shop twice, stealing dishwasher tablets.

Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court heard the value of the thefts came to around £400

During another incident, Oates also targeted a female acquaintance who he saw in a car with another male.

Becky Allop, prosecuting, said Oates had thrown a “rock-shaped” object at the woman’s car and yelled threats at her and the male she was travelling with.

The offences were committed while Oates was still serving a suspended sentence for a knife offence.

Oates, of Main Road, Leabrooks, admitted eight counts of theft, threatening behaviour and breaching a suspended sentence.

Magistrates told him: “These offences happened very soon after you were given a suspended sentence.

"The thefts and public order offence are aggravated by your previous offending.”