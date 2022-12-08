News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Shoplifter with 51 offences jailed for four-week thieving spree

A serial shoplifter with 51 previous offences has been jailed for a four-week thieving spree.

By Ben McVay
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Pelham Oates, aged 35, targeted the same Alfreton Co-op store six times between August and September – making off with steaks primarily, but also laundry detergent.

While in July he targeted a B&M shop twice, stealing dishwasher tablets.

Hide Ad

Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court heard the value of the thefts came to around £400

Pelham Oates, 35, targeted the same Alfreton Co-op store six times between August and September
Most Popular

During another incident, Oates also targeted a female acquaintance who he saw in a car with another male.

Becky Allop, prosecuting, said Oates had thrown a “rock-shaped” object at the woman’s car and yelled threats at her and the male she was travelling with.

Hide Ad

The offences were committed while Oates was still serving a suspended sentence for a knife offence.

Oates, of Main Road, Leabrooks, admitted eight counts of theft, threatening behaviour and breaching a suspended sentence.

Hide Ad
Read More
Christmas markets 2022: The best festive markets within a one hour drive of Mans...

Magistrates told him: “These offences happened very soon after you were given a suspended sentence.

Hide Ad

"The thefts and public order offence are aggravated by your previous offending.”

Oates was jailed for eight months.