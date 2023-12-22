Shoplifter handed prison sentence following police chase in Chesterfield town centre

A man has been charged with theft after targeting Chesterfield town centre.

Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Officers arrested Andrew Probert on Wednesday, December 20, after reports of a male leaving a store in the town centre with items, he had made no attempt to pay for.

Several officers endured a foot chase before they located and detained Andrew Probert who was found in possession of the stolen items.