Shoplifter handed prison sentence following police chase in Chesterfield town centre

A man has been charged with theft after targeting Chesterfield town centre.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 10:10 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 10:10 GMT
Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Officers arrested Andrew Probert on Wednesday, December 20, after reports of a male leaving a store in the town centre with items, he had made no attempt to pay for.

Several officers endured a foot chase before they located and detained Andrew Probert who was found in possession of the stolen items.

He was remanded and charged. He received an 8-week prison sentence and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge fine.