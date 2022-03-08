Watch as shocking video shows offender launching projectiles at home on Derbyshire estate
Police are searching for an offender who was caught on camera throwing projectiles at a house in Derbyshire.
The Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating two criminal damage offences that occurred between 9.40pm and 9.55pm on Tuesday, February 22 on the Edge Estate in Clowne.
Officers believe that the two offences are linked, and wish to identify the offender in the videos.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference numbers 22*107399 and 22*108494:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.