Shocking pictures of Wingerworth crash as officers issue reminder on parking laws
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have issued a stark reminder of the Highway Code as they released pictures of a vehicle colliding with a minibus in Wingerworth.
A vehicle collided with a stationary minibus on the A61 at Wingerworth on December 17 and officers have issued a reminder for drivers of the rules when waiting on roads with higher speed limits.
The silver Ford Focus collided with the minibus, which had parked up without switching on its parking lights.
Fortunately only minor injuries were sustained in the crash.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said on Twitter: “Two lessons here.
“Minibus parked in hours of darkness without parking lights, which are required on roads with a limit over 30mph.
"Rule 249 of the Highway Code states all vehicles must display parking lights when parked on a road or a lay-by on a road with a speed limit greater than 30 mph (48 km/h)
“Focus driver - avoid 'auto-pilot' when commuting!”