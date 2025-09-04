An investigation into the cause of a fire at a disused building in Chesterfield has concluded, with the cause being undeterminable due to the severity of the fire and damage to the property.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) were called to the incident at the two-storey property on Old Road, Chesterfield – following a 999 call at 5.23pm on Tuesday, September 2.

A DFRS spokesperson said: “Supported by an aerial ladder platform, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used several main line jets to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

“Fire crews from Chesterfield, Matlock, Staveley, and Clay Cross stations attended the incident. Crews initially left the scene at 3.30am the following morning (Wednesday, September 3), before returning at 8.30am to reinspect the building and complete the fire investigation. Derbyshire Constabulary were also in attendance.”

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary using one of the methods below, quoting incident number 25*519473:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

