Shocked resident discovered neighbour burgled his room at a shared house

A shocked resident discovered that a neighbour had burgled his room at a shared house while he had been away on a four-day break.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 26 how Lewis Stevenson, 20, of Wellington Street, New Whittington, Chesterfield, struck at the neighbour’s room when he had been living in a shared terraced house, on Lincoln Street, in Wakefield.

Prosecuting solicitor Joanne Reynolds said Stevenson and the complainant lived in a terraced house with individual rooms and when the complainant went away for four days Stevenson burgled his room.

The complainant returned to find his door damaged and his TV, a dongle, pillow cases and a ring which had belonged to his parents had been stolen, according to Ms Reynolds.

Ms Reynolds added: “A short time later he saw Mr Stevenson leaving his room and he saw his TV, which belonged to him, in the background of Mr Stevenson’s room.

“He got in touch with someone who works at the premises and they checked it and the complainant was able to prove he was the owner of the television.”

Ms Reynolds added that the complainant no longer wishes to live in his room anymore and even though he got his TV back the ring remains missing.

Stevenson pleaded guilty to the burglary which happened between December 1 and 4, last year.

Defence solicitor Fasar Mahmood said Stevenson entered a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity. He added that Stevenson is unemployed but is looking for work in the construction industry.

Magistrates told the defendant the burglary had involved aggravating features including a degree of planning during a time when he knew the complainant had gone away.

They stressed the burglary had also involved a breach of trust because Stevenson lived in the same house as his victim and the offence was further aggravated because the stolen ring had sentimental value.

Magistrates sentenced Stevenson to 26 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Stevenson was also ordered to pay £89 compensation, £85 costs and a £115 vcitim surcharge.