Shed of the week! Bumper falling off and window jammed with wood - as car seized in Chesterfield
A vehicle in terrible condition has been seized by Derbyshire Police this weekend.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 11:00am
Derbyshire Police officers located a car in Chesterfield.
Officers said the bumper was falling off and sharp edges on the bodywork were posing a risk to cause injury.
One of the windows was chocked up with wood to keep it closed.
The vehicle was seized and the driver was reported.
A spokesman for Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Shed of the week! Vehicle is simply in a very dangerous condition. #Unbelievable.”