Shed of the week! Bumper falling off and window jammed with wood - as car seized in Chesterfield

Derbyshire Police officers located a car in Chesterfield.

Officers said the bumper was falling off and sharp edges on the bodywork were posing a risk to cause injury.

One of the windows was chocked up with wood to keep it closed.

The vehicle was seized and the driver was reported.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Shed of the week! Vehicle is simply in a very dangerous condition. #Unbelievable.”

