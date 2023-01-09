News you can trust since 1855
Shed of the week! Bumper falling off and window jammed with wood - as car seized in Chesterfield

A vehicle in terrible condition has been seized by Derbyshire Police this weekend.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 11:00am

Derbyshire Police officers located a car in Chesterfield.

Officers said the bumper was falling off and sharp edges on the bodywork were posing a risk to cause injury.

One of the windows was chocked up with wood to keep it closed.

The vehicle was seized and the driver was reported.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Shed of the week! Vehicle is simply in a very dangerous condition. #Unbelievable.”

