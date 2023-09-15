News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Sex offender who committed offences in Chesterfield jailed after trip to Skegness leisure park

A convicted sex offender has been jailed for more than two years after breaching a court order following a trip to a water park.
By Oliver McManus
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 10:35 BST
Custody image of sex offender Craig WoolleyCustody image of sex offender Craig Woolley
Custody image of sex offender Craig Woolley

Craig Gary Woolley, 40 and Bede Crescent, in Boston appeared before Derby Crown Court on Friday, September 1 where he was sentenced to 28 months in jail.

The offences took play at a number of locations – including in Chesterfield – between February 2020 and May 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was jailed for four offences including breach of a sexual harm prevention order and failure to comply with the sex offenders register’s notification requirements.

It was found that, on October 19th 2020, Woolley had unsupervised contact with young girls that he was prohibited from doing so under the terms of a sexual harm prevention order made in 2014. He breached this order again on April 25th of 2021 when he had unsupervised contact with a girl under the age of 18 at Crystal Peaks retail park in Sheffield.

Most Popular

He then breached his notification requirements when, on May 2, 2021, he resided with a child at Waterside Leisure Park in Skegness and failed to notify police within three days.

The fourth charge relates to an incident on February 17, 2020 when he stayed, for more than 12 hours, at an address in Chesterfield at which children were also residing – he again failed to notify police.

For the four offences he received a sentence totalling five years and eight months but, as these are to be served concurrently, the imprisonment period is one of two years and two months.