Sex offender jailed after sending explicit messages to undercover cop

A registered sex offender, who had been released from prison weeks earlier, has been jailed after sending explicit messages to an undercover cop.

In February and March 2025, Scott Hemingway sent explicit messages to two ‘underage girls’ who he believed to be aged 14 and 12.

What Hemingway didn’t realise was that he was actually speaking to an undercover police officer.

The 39-year-old had been released from prison just four months earlier, after being convicted of a similar offence in December 2021.

He was arrested and charged and remanded into custody for:

Attempting to cause/incite a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity

Attempting to cause / incite a girl 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity - offender 18 or over - penetration

Arranging / facilitating the commission of a child sex offence x2

Adult attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child x2

Sex offenders register - failing to comply with notification of a change

Breach of Sexual Harm Prevention Order

Hemingway, of no fixed address, appeared at Derby Crown Court on 26 September and admitted the charges against him.

He was jailed for 13 years, handed a further, indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order, and fined.

DS Richard Foster said: “Scott Hemingway is a dangerous criminal who, despite already being caught and only just being released from prison, was unable to stop offending.

“We actively target high risk individuals like Hemingway, and we will continue to do so to keep our communities safe.”