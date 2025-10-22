Several cars damaged in incident in Derbyshire village
Officers from Wingerworth and Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team are currently investigating an incident where damage has been caused to several vehicles on Nottingham Close in Wingerworth.
Officers conducted house to house and CCTV enquiries, and have today (Wednesday 22) launched an appeal to the public.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We would urge anyone else to come forward if you have also been a victim, or have any information that could help us with our investigation.”
Anyone with any information which could help the officers, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the methods below:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.