Seven vehicles 'severely damaged' in 'serious’ incident involving corrosive liquid in the Peak District

The incident took place overnight between Thursday, June 26 and Friday, June 27, on Marsh Avenue in Hope.

Seven vehicles were severely damaged with a corrosive liquid which was poured over the paintwork. Some of the vehicles saw their tyres damaged during the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We understand this may cause concern in the community, and we ask that people do not speculate about the motive while enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who has any information that may assist officers with their investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 25000373487.