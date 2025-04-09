Seven Derbyshire towns are top 25 most dangerous in East Midlands, study shows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seven Derbyshire towns, cities and neighbourhoods areas are in the top 25 most dangerous parts of the east midlands, crime data for 2024 to 2025 shows.

The crime data survey by facilities management company ProFM Group puts Ilkeston at number five out of 25 – with an overall crime rate of 147 Crimes per 1,000 people. This is in comparison to nearby Nottingham in 13th place, for example, which has an overall rate Of 126.5 crimes per 1,000. Of all reported crimes in Ilkeston over the last year, 1,950 were violent offences.

Antisocial behaviour accounted for 920 incidents and criminal damage came in at 416. In 10th and 11th place respectively are Shirebrook and Heanor with 128.2 per 1,000 and 127.5 crimes per 1,000.

However Chesterfield, sitting at place 26 had only 106 crimes per 1,000 people. Taking the 15th and 16th spots respectively are Swadlincote and Derby with 120.9 crimes per 1, 000 and 117.6 crimes per 1,000. In 21st and 23rd place were Long Eaton and Bolsover with 110.5 crimes per 1,000 and 108.9 crimes per 1,000.

Across the East Midlands as a whole the rate was 83.5 crimes per 1,000 with 413,572 offences. Violent crime came top with 159,534 offences – which accounts for almost 40 per cent of all crime across the area. Theft reports were 123,834, criminal damage 41,374 and public order offences were 40,013. There were 38,325 reports of shoplifting offences.