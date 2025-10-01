Officers from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit recovered more than nine kilograms of cocaine and over £120,000 in cash after dismantling the crime group.

Imitation firearms, knives, a taser and other weapons were also seized alongside jewellery, high value vehicles and designer clothing.

As well as Derbyshire, the operation involved criminals in Sheffield, Rotherham and Burton upon Trent who profited from the sale of drugs.

One of the most senior members of the group was Jacob Fieldsend who would buy multiple kilos of cocaine at a time from his supplier Daniel Karim.

Working closely with Joel Herrett, Fieldsend ran two streams to his business – both as a wholesale supplier of kilo or part kilo quantities of cocaine to other dealers and also as someone who was ultimately responsible for the operation of a number of drug lines throughout Chesterfield and Sheffield.

The operation saw Fieldsend providing large quantities of the class A drug to Jordan Green, Daniel Hicklin and Brandon Thompson, who were all substantial dealers of cocaine.

Brothers Michael and Christopher Hall were also dealers supplied by Fieldsend, along with Cameron Turner, with all three of them selling directly to users. The money then made its way back up the chain to Fieldsend.

In August 2023, when Fieldsend was arrested, he was found to be in possession of 4kg of cocaine.

Jordan Green was found with two kilos of cocaine when he was arrested. Green was operating a number of his own drugs lines, employing Benjamin Matthews and Stacey Jones to sell cocaine to drug users on his behalf.

Daniel Karim was linked to both the 2kg seized from Jordan Green and the 4kg seized by Fieldsend. Karim was also found to be in possession of £11,000 worth of trainers when he was arrested.

Brandon Thompson, a customer of Fieldsend’s, would buy large quantities of cocaine that he would then sell on to others further down the chain in the Burton area.

In October 2023, Thompson was stopped by police and found in possession of just under a quarter of a kilo of cocaine. Evidence on his mobile phone saw him bragging to customers about buying six figures worth of the class A drug each month to sell on. During a search of his property, a box containing £67,000 in cash plus a number of weapons was recovered by officers.

Cameron Turner supplied users with cocaine, operating a phone line under the direction of Herrett. On his arrest in November 2023, he was found in possession of 39 individual deals as well as £22,000 in cash.

Aaron Megson-Willis worked closely with Karim to supply Fieldsend as well as supplying the drug to others. After his arrest, officers searched his phone and discovered pictures and messages showing huge quantities of cash and drugs.

Sixteen of the group pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A drug before trial. Daniel Hicklin denied the offence but was found guilty after a trial at Derby Crown Court in January.

The group appeared at the same court for sentencing on Monday 29 September when they were jailed for:

Jacob Fieldsend, 27, formerly of New Chapel Street, Barnsley – 23 years and 8 months. Part of this sentence was for Fieldsend’s involvement in a series of firearms discharges in 2022.

Joel Herrett, 26, formerly of Skipsea Road, Sheffield – 23 years and 8 months. Part of this sentence was for Herrett’s involvement in a series of firearms discharges in 2022.

Daniel Karim, 35, of Wincobank Close, Sheffield – 19 years and 8 months. Part of this sentence relates to a cocaine conspiracy in South Yorkshire.

Aaron Megson-Willis, 35, of Thorntree Road, Rotherham – 10 years and 5 months. Also admitted a separate offence of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Jordan Green, 25, of Amber Valley – 9 years and 8 months.

Brandon Thompson, 26, of Hazelwell Avenue, Burton – 9 years

Luke Phipp, 26, of Branston Road, Burton – 9 yearsKJ

Harry Chapman, 30, of Mason Drive, Rotherham – 7 years, 6 months

Jake Barnsley, 24, of Haxby Place, Sheffield – 7 years, 2 months

Daniel Hicklin, 37, of Michaelwood Way, Bolsover – 6 years, 5 months

Alex West, 29, of North East Derbyshire – 6 years and 3 months

Cameron Turner, 22, of Sheepcote Road, Killamarsh. Also admitted conspiracy to acquire/use/possess criminal property – 4 years 11 months

Michael Hall, 36, of no fixed address – 4 years, 10 months

Christopher Hall, 39, of Holme Road, Chesterfield – 4 years, 6 months

Benjamin Matthews, 31, of Circular Drive, Renishaw – 4 years

Stacey Jones, 35, of Nelson Street, Chesterfield – 4 years.

A further member of the group, Latrell Walker, 18, of Stoney Bank Drive, Rotherham, received a two year community order for his involvement.

Detective Inspector Lee, from the East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit, the Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said: “These sentences reflect the scale of this operation which brought huge quantities of illegal drugs into Derbyshire.

“However the impact of this group’s activities on the community is far broader than the drug supply alone.

“The operation saw members of the gang drive dangerously or without licenses when trying to evade capture with no consideration for other road users.

“The fact a number of weapons were recovered, along with the additional convictions for firearms offences for Herrett and Fieldsend, also demonstrates the violence which often goes hand in hand with drug supply.

“The harm caused to our communities by people who supply drugs cannot be underestimated.

“Not only is there direct physical, psychological and financial harm often caused to the people with drug addictions, but the gangs involved in the supply create a terrifying atmosphere of violence in order to maintain their status in, and hold over, a community.

“Knowing that this group are now behind bars for some time to come will have a hugely positive impact on the safety of people in the communities of north Derbyshire.

“This has been a large scale and complex investigation which has required an enormous amount of commitment, dedication and expertise from all of the team involved.

“I am immensely grateful to everyone who has played a part in this investigation and helped to secure these excellent custodial sentences.”

