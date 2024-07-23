‘Serious house fire prevented’ – say police as cannabis grow burns electricity meter in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three men have been arrested after an illegal cannabis farm was discovered in Ilkeston.

Officers from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team discovered an illegal cannabis grow in a house at Wentworth Street, Ilkeston. The plants were found after a drug search was conducted at the address following community intelligence about suspicious activity at the house.

Three males were arrested at the scene and released pending further investigation. The plants were removed from the house by the officers on Sunday, July 21.

PC Richardson of the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team said: ''This is our seventh cannabis grow detected and destroyed in Ilkeston over recent weeks.

''This type of illegal activity puts everyone at risk, as very often electricity is dangerously diverted and as in this case the electricity meter had already overloaded and was badly burnt.

"Without doubt, the information supplied anonymously by a member of the public has prevented a serious house fire occurring, which potentially posed a fire risk to the occupants and other residents in the area. We always act quickly on information received from the public and are very grateful for this. Please report any suspicious activity and we will actively enforce and target those individuals responsible.”

Anyone who has concerns or information regarding similar activity in their area is asked to contact police using any of the following contact methods: Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.