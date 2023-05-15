Series of drugs raids at homes in Chesterfield see police make three arrests
Officers arrested three people during raids across Chesterfield – as well as seizing drugs and cash from the properties.
On Friday, May 12, the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team executed drugs warrants at three addresses in the Grangewood area of the town.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Three people were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. A quantity of class A and B drugs were seized, as well as a large amount of cash.
“The three suspects were released on bail, pending further enquiries.”