Series of drugs raids at homes in Chesterfield see police make three arrests

Officers arrested three people during raids across Chesterfield – as well as seizing drugs and cash from the properties.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th May 2023, 08:32 BST- 1 min read

On Friday, May 12, the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team executed drugs warrants at three addresses in the Grangewood area of the town.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Three people were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. A quantity of class A and B drugs were seized, as well as a large amount of cash.

Three people were arrested after the warrants were carried out.
“The three suspects were released on bail, pending further enquiries.”