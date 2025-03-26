Serial thief who targeted numerous shops banned from all Derbyshire Co-op stores

A serial thief has been banned from entering a number of shops across Derbyshire.

Stacey Simons stole various items including phone chargers and food from the Co-op at Sussex Circus, Chaddesden, in January and the Meteor Centre in Derby in February.

The 35-year-old, of no fixed abode, was caught by members of the Chaddesden Safer Neighbourhood Team.

She was charged and admitted four shop thefts during an appearance at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 3.

Magistrates gave Simons a Criminal Behaviour Order banning her from entering the Meteor Centre and every branch of the Co-op in Derbyshire for two years.

She was also imposed with a community order with a rehabilitation requirement, made to do unpaid work and ordered to pay £140 compensation.

A CBO can be issued by any criminal court against a person who has been convicted of an offence.

Anyone who notices someone in breach of a CBO or civil injunction, can report it via one of the following methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.