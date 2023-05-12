News you can trust since 1855
Serial Derbyshire shoplifter jailed after stealing alcohol and baby clothes

A serial shoplifter has been jailed for three months after attempting to steal £120 worth of booze.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 12th May 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read

Chris Williams first stole two bottles of Jack Daniels from the Asda store in Midland Street on April 22.

The 30-year-old waited just two days before striking at the Tesco superstore in Waverley Street where he stole baby clothes – returning the same day to attempt to steal £120 worth of alcohol.

Williams, of South Street, Long Eaton, was arrested after he was identified by both security guards and a local officer. He was charged and remanded and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on April 25 where he was jailed for 12 weeks.

Chris Williams, of South Street, Long Eaton, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on April 25 where he was jailed for 12 weeks.
