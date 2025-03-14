Serial Derbyshire fly-tipper ordered to pay thousands after blighting beauty spots

A serial Derbyshire fly-tipper has been brought to justice following a joint investigation between police and council officers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samkelo Buthelezi blighted beauty spots and communities by illegally dumping waste including furniture and other household goods across south Derbyshire, including at Findern, Hartshorne and Bretby, in 2023.

But he was caught in the act thanks to a joint investigation between Derbyshire Constabulary and South Derbyshire District Council’s Environmental Services Crime Unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers made use of high-tech surveillance footage and vehicle markings to expose his crimes.

Samkelo Buthelezi blighted beauty spots and communities by illegally dumping waste including furniture and other household goods

Buthelezi, aged 37, of Pineview Gardens, Littleover, has now been ordered to pay a total of £3,290 after admitting to multiple fly-tipping offences at Derby Magistrates’ Court on February 10 2025.

This included £2,225 in compensation to be paid to the council, a £700 fine and £365 in court costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

The vehicle involved in the fly-tipping was also seized by council officers under powers provided under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Constable Todd Bennett, of the Gresley, Woodville and Swadlincote Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We know that fly-tipping is a common bugbear for many residents – and for good reason. Illegally dumping waste and litter blights our communities, can cause risk to public health and harms wildlife.

Buthelezi, aged 37, of Pineview Gardens, Littleover, has now been ordered to pay a total of £3,290

“But what this case shows is that we are determined to work with our partner agencies to root out those offenders responsible for large and small scale fly-tipping.

“This is a crime that can attract an unlimited fine if the case goes to crown court and could even land you with a prison sentence. Our message is clear – do not fly-tip and instead take your waste to one of the area’s dedicated household waste recycling centres.”

Councillor Stephen Taylor, Chair of South Derbyshire District Council’s Environmental and Development Services Committee, said: “This recent case highlights the effectiveness of our partnership with the police in tackling fly-tipping and sends a strong message that this behaviour will not be tolerated. Fly-tipping is a blight on our communities, and we will continue to work tirelessly with law enforcement and other partners to hold offenders accountable.”