Samkelo Buthelezi blighted beauty spots and communities by illegally dumping waste including furniture and other household goods across South Derbyshire, including at Findern, Hartshorne and Bretby, in 2023.

But he was caught in the act thanks to a diligent investigation between Derbyshire Constabulary and South Derbyshire District Council’s Environmental Services Crime Unit.

Officers made use of high-tech surveillance footage and vehicle markings to expose his crimes.

Buthelezi, 37, of Pineview Gardens, Littleover, has now been ordered to pay a total of £3,290 after admitting to multiple fly-tipping offences at Derby Magistrates’ Court on February 10 2025.

This included £2,225 in compensation to be paid to the council, a £700 fine and £365 in court costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

The vehicle involved in the fly-tipping was also seized by council officers under powers provided under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Police Constable Todd Bennett, of the Gresley, Woodville and Swadlincote Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We know that fly-tipping is a common bugbear for many residents – and for good reason. Illegally dumping waste and litter blights our communities, can cause risk to public health and harms wildlife.

“But what this case shows is that we are determined to work with our partner agencies to root out those offenders responsible for large and small scale fly-tipping.

“This is a crime that can attract an unlimited fine if the case goes to crown court and could even land you with a prison sentence.

“Our message is clear – do not fly-tip and instead take your waste to one of the area’s dedicated household waste recycling centres.”

Councillor Stephen Taylor, Chair of South Derbyshire District Council’s Environmental and Development Services Committee, said: “This recent case highlights the effectiveness of our partnership with the police in tackling fly-tipping and sends a strong message that this behaviour will not be tolerated. Fly-tipping is a blight on our communities, and we will continue to work tirelessly with law enforcement and other partners to hold offenders accountable.”

Residents are urged to report any suspicious waste disposal activities to help authorities to combat illegal dumping and protect the environment.

For further details on how to report fly-tipping visit a dedicated page on Derbyshire Constabulary website.

