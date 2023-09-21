News you can trust since 1855
A serial thief has been banned from entering Chesterfield town centre after a series of thefts from several shops.
By Phil Bramley
Published 21st Sep 2023, 07:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 08:39 BST
Neil Watts was arrested after a series of thefts at shops in the town centre including Tesco Express and Boots the Chemist.

He was charged and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court where pleaded guilty to three counts of theft from a shop.

The 45-year-old was handed an eight week prison sentence as well as a Criminal Behaviour Order that bans him from a specific area of the town centre, which is covered by the court ruling

Neil Watts has been banned from Chesterfield town centre after repeatedly stealing from local shops
He will be arrested if he enters the area without a pre-booked appointment for the next two-years.

A CBO can be issued by any criminal court against a person who has been convicted of an offence. It can be used to tackle the most persistent anti-social individuals who are also engaged in criminal activity.

If you see Neil Watts within the banned areas of Chesterfield town centre and breaching the terms of his CBO you can report it to us using one of the following methods:

Website – policehave crime reporting tools on their website and you can also use their online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter, now known as X – direct message the force contact centre via @DerPolContact, or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.