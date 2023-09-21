Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neil Watts was arrested after a series of thefts at shops in the town centre including Tesco Express and Boots the Chemist.

He was charged and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court where pleaded guilty to three counts of theft from a shop.

The 45-year-old was handed an eight week prison sentence as well as a Criminal Behaviour Order that bans him from a specific area of the town centre, which is covered by the court ruling

He will be arrested if he enters the area without a pre-booked appointment for the next two-years.

A CBO can be issued by any criminal court against a person who has been convicted of an offence. It can be used to tackle the most persistent anti-social individuals who are also engaged in criminal activity.

If you see Neil Watts within the banned areas of Chesterfield town centre and breaching the terms of his CBO you can report it to us using one of the following methods:

Website – policehave crime reporting tools on their website and you can also use their online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter, now known as X – direct message the force contact centre via @DerPolContact, or Phone – call on 101