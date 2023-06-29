News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

“Selfish” drink driver “smashes up” two cars before crashing into Derbyshire house – causing “significant structural damage”

A drink driver left a Derbyshire house with “significant damage” after colliding with the property – having crashed into a car moments before.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Jun 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 11:54 BST

Police officers, fire crews and the ambulance service descended on a Derby street last night after a motorist collided with a car and then crashed into a house.

A Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spokesperson said: “Another selfish drink driver tonight. Not only has he smashed up two cars and a house, but all emergency services were called to the scene and the damage was so severe that a structural engineer is required.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to Ladybank Road at around 11.00pm on Wednesday, June 28 – after reports that a Nissan Navara had collided with a Mazda.

A Mazda crashed into the address on Ladybank Road.A Mazda crashed into the address on Ladybank Road.
A Mazda crashed into the address on Ladybank Road.
Most Popular

“The Mazda then collided with a house, causing significant structural damage to the house. No-one reported suffering any serious injuries.

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. He remains in police custody.”

READ THIS: Behind bars: 14 offenders locked up since January for terrible crimes in Derbyshire - including thugs, rapists and child murderers

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Those who were in the area at the time and have any information are asked to contact the force using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 23000398674:

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.
A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

The house was left with significant structural damage after the crash.The house was left with significant structural damage after the crash.
The house was left with significant structural damage after the crash.

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Fortunately, no one suffered serious injuries during this incident.Fortunately, no one suffered serious injuries during this incident.
Fortunately, no one suffered serious injuries during this incident.
Officers are urging anyone who can help their investigation to come forward.Officers are urging anyone who can help their investigation to come forward.
Officers are urging anyone who can help their investigation to come forward.
Related topics:Derbyshire