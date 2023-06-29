“Selfish” drink driver “smashes up” two cars before crashing into Derbyshire house – causing “significant structural damage”
Police officers, fire crews and the ambulance service descended on a Derby street last night after a motorist collided with a car and then crashed into a house.
A Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spokesperson said: “Another selfish drink driver tonight. Not only has he smashed up two cars and a house, but all emergency services were called to the scene and the damage was so severe that a structural engineer is required.”
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to Ladybank Road at around 11.00pm on Wednesday, June 28 – after reports that a Nissan Navara had collided with a Mazda.
“The Mazda then collided with a house, causing significant structural damage to the house. No-one reported suffering any serious injuries.
“A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. He remains in police custody.”
