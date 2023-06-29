Police officers, fire crews and the ambulance service descended on a Derby street last night after a motorist collided with a car and then crashed into a house.

A Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spokesperson said: “Another selfish drink driver tonight. Not only has he smashed up two cars and a house, but all emergency services were called to the scene and the damage was so severe that a structural engineer is required.”

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to Ladybank Road at around 11.00pm on Wednesday, June 28 – after reports that a Nissan Navara had collided with a Mazda.

A Mazda crashed into the address on Ladybank Road.

“The Mazda then collided with a house, causing significant structural damage to the house. No-one reported suffering any serious injuries.

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. He remains in police custody.”

Those who were in the area at the time and have any information are asked to contact the force using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 23000398674:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

The house was left with significant structural damage after the crash.

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Fortunately, no one suffered serious injuries during this incident.