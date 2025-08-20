“Selfish” Derbyshire man jailed after “appalling” head-on crash that left driver and teenage passenger seriously injured

A Derbyshire man has been jailed after crashing head-on into another vehicle – leaving a driver and their teenage passenger seriously injured.

Simon Golisti’s Land Rover Freelander was on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with an Audi travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver and a teenage passenger in the Audi suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital, where they remained for several days. Another passenger in the Audi was also injured but did not require a hospital stay after the collision, which happened on the B5035 Kniveton on February 1.

Golisti had cuts to his head from hitting the windscreen and was taken to hospital for treatment. He smelt strongly of alcohol but refused to provide a sample of breath so was arrested.

Golisti was jailed for two years and eight months.

Checks later revealed he only held a provisional driving licence and was not insured to drive the vehicle.

He was later charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

The 39-year-old, of Highfield Road, Ashbourne, admitted the offences and appeared at Derby Crown Court for sentencing on July 23, where he was jailed for two years and eight months. He has also been banned from driving for five years, with a 16-month extension – and was fined £228.

PC Paddy Shambrook, who led the investigation, said: “Golisti’s driving on this occasion was not only appalling but incredibly dangerous and selfish.

“The physical injuries he inflicted on the family in the other vehicle were very serious and have had a long lasting impact on them. The mental and emotional impact on them cannot be underestimated and all of this trauma has been brought upon them through no faut of their own.

“While we’ll never know the level of impairment Golisti had on this night, officers who attended the scene could clearly smell alcohol on him and he then went on to fail to provide.

“I’m glad he has now faced justice for his actions on that evening and is rightly paying the price with a prison sentence.

“I’m impressed with how positively the injured family have dealt with such an horrendous situation and wish them all the best for their ongoing recovery.”