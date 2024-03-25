Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Marriott, 46, who was originally from Underwood and went to school in Selston, died after being hit by a car during a disturbance on College Close, Burngreave, on December 27.

He had been out for a post-Christmas walk with his wife and two young sons when he spotted an unconscious woman and went over to help.

Mohammed Jhangur, 56, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, has been charged with attempting to pervert the course of public justice.

Jhangur appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday (March 21) and has been bailed to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on April 19.

Emergency services were called to College Close in Burngreave on December 27 after a car collided with a group of people following reports of violence and disorder in the area.

Chris tragically died at the scene as he tried to help a woman who was unconscious in the street.

Police say he had left his family and stopped to provide first aid to the woman before a car hit him, the woman, and a number of others.

The woman, aged 32, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

A 24-year-old man, Hassan Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, who was charged with the murder of Chris and five counts of attempted murder, is remanded in custody and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on April 12.

Anyone with information which could assist enquiries should call police on 101.

Following Chris’ death his family paid tribute to him as “a wonderful husband, dad, brother, uncle - and friend to many”.

The family statement added: "The circumstances of his death, although tragic and unfathomable to us, his family, show the sort of man he was - to go to help rather than to turn away.