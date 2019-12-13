Search for men who 'threatened residents with baseball bat' in Chesterfield burglary

Officers investigating a Chesterfield burglary in which residents were ‘threatened with a baseball bat’ are asking for help finding a number of men.

Police were called to reports that a group of men entered a house in Jawbones Hill between 1.30pm and 1.40pm on Monday, December 9 and ‘threatened the occupants with a baseball bat’.

The men, who stole a small quantity of cash and a mobile phone, entered the house through the back of the property and entered and exited from Derby Road.

Detectives want to speak anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anyone acting suspiciously.

They also want to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage that would be useful to the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting reference 19*658416.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.