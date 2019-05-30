Search for four people who 'ran away' after car smashed into wall in Dronfield

Police are appealing for information after four people 'ran away' from a car that was crashed into a wall in Dronfield.

Officers were called to Holmesfield Road at around 4.20am this morning (Thursday, May 30) where they found the badly damaged red Mazda3.

Residents who live in the vicinity said they were awoken by a 'loud bang'.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police confirmed that the four occupants had made off from the vehicle down Carr Lane.

Firefighters were also at the scene.

The road was closed for two hours while the car was recovered, reopening at 6.20am.

Anyone with information, such as dashcam or CCTV footage, is being urged to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 19*276019.

