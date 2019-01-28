Search continuing for missing Killamarsh man

A police search is continuing for a missing Killamarsh man.

Danny Bushill, 22, was barefoot when he left a house on Sheffield Road, Killamarsh on Saturday afternoon.

Danny Bushill

He is believed to have been heading in the direction of Rother Valley Country Park.

Danny is white, 6ft tall, slim and has short, brown hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a white T-shirt and tracksuit bottoms.

Danny is thought to have links to the Eckington area.

Anyone who sees him, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 697 of January 26, by calling 101.