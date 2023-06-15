News you can trust since 1855
'Screaming out to be stopped' - man charged with drink-driving after being stopped in Bolsover

A man has been charged with drink-driving following an incident in Bolsover.
By Oliver McManus
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 11:17 BST

Dwayne Burton, 33 and of Sutton Hall Road, has been charged with drink driving after being stopped by officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.

The Audi driver blew a roadside reading of 91ug (the legal limit is 35ug) and once in custody blew a second reading of 87ug.

Officers said that the car ‘screamed out to be stopped especially coupled with some intelligence from ANPR’.

Officers said the car 'screamed out to be stopped'
Burton will appear before court at a later date.