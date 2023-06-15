'Screaming out to be stopped' - man charged with drink-driving after being stopped in Bolsover
A man has been charged with drink-driving following an incident in Bolsover.
By Oliver McManus
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 11:17 BST
Dwayne Burton, 33 and of Sutton Hall Road, has been charged with drink driving after being stopped by officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.
The Audi driver blew a roadside reading of 91ug (the legal limit is 35ug) and once in custody blew a second reading of 87ug.
Officers said that the car ‘screamed out to be stopped especially coupled with some intelligence from ANPR’.
Burton will appear before court at a later date.