School offers “heartfelt thanks” to teachers who kept children safe during Chesterfield incident

Teachers at a Chesterfield school have been praised for keeping their pupils safe during an incident.

On July 2, a number of children from Hady Primary School in Chesterfield were caught in an incident outside the Queen’s Park Sports Centre off Boythorpe Road.

Police were called to reports of a caravan causing an obstruction at the sports centre, before several other caravans - which the force said belonged to members of the travelling community - also arrived in the car park shortly afterwards.

A parent of one of the children involved, who asked to remain anonymous, said that a large group of people were shaking the bus and swearing at children - with one individual reportedly striking the bus with a crowbar.

This photo was taken at the scene of the incident.

They said: “They were trying to set up their caravans on the grounds. The barrier was put down to prevent any more getting in. A few had managed to get in, and after that point, there were about 50 of them that kicked off.

“The school bus was trying to leave to take the kids back to school at that time. We were told as parents that there were about 50 people banging on the bus, swearing and trying to take pictures of the children.

“They were shaking the bus too, and the kids were huddled at the back of the bus with two of the teachers. One of them hit the bus with a crowbar that bounced back and smacked him on the head.”

The parent said that the incident had left a number of pupils in distress, and added that they felt the teachers involved deserved praise for how they handled the situation.

They said: “We just thought that the teachers needed to be recognised for looking after the children, getting them all up to the back of the bus and making sure they were calm. They weren’t able to see the full extent of what was going on, which was down to the teachers protecting them from it all.

“A few of the kids came in and they were crying their eyes out. They had an assembly the day after and offered support to the children - they’re really good, it’s a really good school.”

Susan Chapman, Headteacher at Hady Primary School, said: “We are enormously proud of these 28 children, who reacted to this upsetting situation in a responsible and resilient manner.

“We would like to give our heartfelt thanks to our two members of staff who managed the situation calmly and effectively, ensuring the safety of the children in their care.

“The school will continue to offer nurture and wellbeing support for the children and staff involved in this difficult incident.”

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson added: “We received a call just after 3.15pm on July 2, to reports that a caravan had been causing an obstruction in the Queen’s Park Sports Centre car park, off Boythorpe Road - which appeared to have been preventing a bus from leaving the car park.

“Officers attended and the caravans were moved on, allowing the bus to leave the car park and continue its journey.

“Officers from the local Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team remain in contact with the sports centre and carry our regular patrols. To date there have not been any further issues reported.

“We would encourage anyone with information, or any witnesses, to get in touch with us on the details below, with reference 761 of July 2.”

