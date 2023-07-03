News you can trust since 1855
Scenes Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have attended in the last seven days

Here are the incidents Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have dealt with over the last week.
By Ben McVay
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:35 BST

They include drunk drivers, threatening males, a car stolen during a domestic incident and more.

In one case a drink driver smashed up two cars and a house, causing structural damage.

More from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit is available HERE.

The last seven days

1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

The last seven days Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

The musician, stopped in Risley, later failed to provide a sample in custody claiming medical reasons.

2. "Battered" drummer fails roadside breath test

The musician, stopped in Risley, later failed to provide a sample in custody claiming medical reasons. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

This vehicle was spotted on the M1 - a member of the public reported it due to a broken window and erratic driving. Police say the driver claimed they had no insurance due missing an email in May about a missed payment.

3. Stopped due to a broken window and erratic driving

This vehicle was spotted on the M1 - a member of the public reported it due to a broken window and erratic driving. Police say the driver claimed they had no insurance due missing an email in May about a missed payment. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Stopped in Bramley Vale

4. No insurance since April

Stopped in Bramley Vale Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

