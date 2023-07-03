Here are the incidents Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have dealt with over the last week.
They include drunk drivers, threatening males, a car stolen during a domestic incident and more.
In one case a drink driver smashed up two cars and a house, causing structural damage.
More from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit is available HERE.
1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
The last seven days Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
2. "Battered" drummer fails roadside breath test
The musician, stopped in Risley, later failed to provide a sample in custody claiming medical reasons. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
3. Stopped due to a broken window and erratic driving
This vehicle was spotted on the M1 - a member of the public reported it due to a broken window and erratic driving. Police say the driver claimed they had no insurance due missing an email in May about a missed payment. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
4. No insurance since April
Stopped in Bramley Vale Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit