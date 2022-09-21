Scammers posing as builders target elderly Derbyshire homeowners

The council is urging family and neighbours to be “vigilant” and to “look out for their elderly or vulnerable relatives”.

Derbyshire County Council’s trading standards team say fraudsters also con OAPs into having spray foam insulation or ventilation systems that are just not needed.

Homeowners are told the insulation they currently have in their property is likely to cause damage such as damp or is soon to become illegal.

Scammers posing as builders are offering lifts to the cash point for upfront payment

Councillor Carol Hart said: “I urge friends, family and neighbours to be vigilant and to look out for their elderly or vulnerable relatives to prevent them falling victim to doorstep crime and rogue traders.

“Scams like this damage people’s lives, cost them money and have a detrimental effect on their health. Help us to spread the word and protect people from these criminals.”

Another council spokesman said: “Cold callers or doorstep sellers rely on residents to engage with them - so if people don’t open the door in the first place they can’t be persuaded or pressured to buy something they don’t want or need.

"If callers appear official check them out by calling the company or agency using a telephone number that can be verified. Residents can do all of this without opening the door.”

When employing a trader, residents should get three quotes – not just an estimate, ask friends for recommendations and ask for a written contract and keep the paperwork.

For large contracts payment terms should be reasonable with a small deposit and a plan on how the stages of the payments will be calculated and due.

There should always be a substantial sum that is not payable until the job is finished to the customer’s satisfaction.

The county council will be posting tips and advice on social media from September 19 - as well as signposting people to further information and letting them know who to report incidents to.

Homeowners should use a trusted trader - Derbyshire Trusted Trader can help you find honest and reliable traders who commit to doing a good job for a fair price.